Ex-Riverside teacher accused of 14 counts of sexual assault of a child dating back 20 years

Paul Edward Lowe, 61, is seen in a booking photo released by the Riverside Police Department on Nov. 16, 2021.

A man who has a history of working as a teacher, youth sports coach and children’s book author has been arrested after a former student said he was sexually abused by him over 20 years ago in Riverside, police reported.

Paul Edward Lowe, 61, was arrested by detectives on Nov. 9 and charged with 14 counts of sexual assault of a child, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

Paul Edward Lowe, 61, is seen in a series of photos released by the Riverside Police Department on Nov. 16, 2021.

The allegations against Lowe surfaced in September 2021 and resulted in a police investigation.

“A 32-year-old man reported he had been sexually abused by his 4th grade teacher over 20 years ago while attending a local school in Riverside. Most of these sexual assaults occurred away from school, but there were some occasions when the abuse took place on campus,” police said in a statement.

Lowe worked at Taft Elementary School in Riverside between 1997 and 2002 until he suddenly resigned after an arrest and conviction for sexual assault of a minor in Los Angeles County, police said.

Lowe was also employed by the YMCA and as an AYSO youth soccer coach in Los Angeles County. He worked as a youth soccer coach in Big Bear and taught at a private school in Hacienda Heights in the early 1990’s. Police said in addition, Lowe worked with a youth camp and wrote children books under the name of “Edric Phoenix.”

Lowe has been required to register as a sex offender because of his prior conviction, police reported.

Lowe, of Corona, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center and being held $5 million bail.

Detectives believe there may be others who were victimized by Lowe and have not yet come forward. Anyone with additional information about this ongoing investigation and arrest of Paul Edward Lowe, please contact Det. Stacie Ontko at 951-353-7121 or SOntko@RiversideCA.gov.