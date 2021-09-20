Ex-San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy arrested for alleged child sex abuse

Former sheriff’s deputy Jeremie Cox is seen in a booking photo released Sept. 17, 2021, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A man working as a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was arrested following an investigation into allegations he continuously sexually abused a young boy, authorities said Monday.

The investigation into 50-year-old Jeremie Cox of Yucca Valley was launched after the victim reported the deputy sexually abused him when he was young, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The probe culminated in Cox’s arrest Friday on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd and lascivious acts with a child and oral copulation of a person under 14-years-old.

The Sheriff’s Department says none of Cox’s crimes were committed while on duty and he is no longer employed with the department.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus said Cox’s behavior “contradicts what we stand for as a law enforcement agency and the department “will ensure this case is investigated completely and thoroughly.”

Cox had been with the department for 25 years and was most recently assigned to the Desert/Mountain Courts Division in the Morongo Basin starting in 2005, officials said.

Inmate records showed he remained in custody Monday on $750,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact sheriff’s detectives at 909-387-3615. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.