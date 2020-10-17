Ex-SoCal Rep. Duncan Hunter to serve 11-month sentence at West Texas prison camp

Rep. Duncan Hunter walks into Federal Courthouse on Dec. 3, 2019, in San Diego. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

Former Rep. Duncan Hunter will serve his 11-month sentence for conspiring to misuse campaign funds at a West Texas prison camp, his attorney said Friday.

Hunter is due to report to Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna on Jan. 4. The prison is in the El Paso suburb of Anthony, on the Texas-New Mexico state line. He will serve in its adjacent minimum-security satellite camp, according to CQ Roll Call.

Hunter’s attorney, Devin Burstein, on Friday confirmed the report that Hunter had been assigned to the facility.

Hunter fought a 60-count indictment for more than a year before pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge in December.

