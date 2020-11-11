Ex-Torrance police officer agrees to plead guilty to illegal gun dealing as a straw buyer

A former Torrance police officer has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges that he acted as an illegal firearms dealer and used his police credentials to buy for others guns only cops can purchase, officials said Tuesday.

Lindley Alan Hupp, 32, was charged with being an unlicensed firearms dealer, as well as certifying he was the actual purchaser of a handgun, when, in fact, he was buying the gun for another person, federal prosecutors said.

As part of a plea agreement, the Long Beach resident agreed to plead guilty to two felony offenses — engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license and making a false statement in a federal firearm licensee’s records during the purchase of a firearm. Under the agreement, federal prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence of not more than 18 months.

That recommendation is not binding on the sentencing judge, who could impose a term of up to 15 years in prison.

