On Sunday, TMZ released excerpts of a 911 call from a person expressing concern about singer Aaron Carter who was discovered dead in his home Saturday.

“I’m calling about Aaron,” the person can be heard saying in a portion of the 911 call released by TMZ. “I was just calling to see if there’s any way you guys could send an officer to go check on him?”

The death of Carter, who was diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses and struggled with addiction, is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The 34-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub at his Lancaster home.

The exact identity of the person heard in the 911 call is unclear.