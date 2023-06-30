As an excessive heatwave warning covers July 4th festivities in SoCal, fire officials are concerned as scorching temps amid wildfire season may be a recipe for disaster.

The threat of fireworks or explosives igniting a wildfire remains high as Inland Empire fire crews remain on alert throughout the holiday weekend.

Earlier on Friday, the Lantz Fire in Moreno Valley promoted evacuations as it grew to about 15 acres.

Video from the scene shows air crews overhead working to extinguish the flames which had grown dangerously close to Russ Holt’s home.

“My kids are the ones who called the fire department,” said Holt. “You can see the smoke right over the hill, so they ran over there to see what was going on and they see the homeless camp burning.”

“The fire started in an area that we see a lot in Riverside County,” said Rob Roseen with Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire. “It’s an area that’s got a lot of light, grassy fuels.”

A home burns in the Juniper Fire in Riverside County, California. June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

After the historic rainfall during the wintertime, much of the brush has grown higher than it has in years, officials said. Now paired with scorching temperatures and dry heat, the brush becomes a dangerous area.

“That grass is growing to three, four, five feet in some areas and is very receptive to fire when it reaches there,” said Roseen.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, the Juniper Fire erupted near the 19000 block of Santa Rosa Mine Road in Perris, destroying two homes and prompting evacuation orders.

That same day, the Nice Fire broke in Mentone, scorching nearly 100 acres in its wake. Last week, a brush fire broke out in a West Hills neighborhood, threatening residents.

Firefighting aircraft seen here dropping fire retardant on the Nice Fire in San Bernardino County on June 27, 2023. (@CALFIREBDU)

With temperatures steadily rising through July 4th, fire officials are urging the public to avoid igniting fireworks and in places where it’s legal, to maintain safe practices.

“We have some spectacular shows that are available to residents of Riverside County,” suggested Roseen, in place of igniting fireworks at home.

An excessive heat advisory will stay in effect across the Inland Empire through Monday.