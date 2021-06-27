Excessive heat warning in place ahead of sizzling temperatures expected to bake the Southland

An excessive heat warning went into effect Sunday for parts of Southern California as temperatures are expected to soar into the triple-digits.

The National Weather Service advises those in areas experiencing treacherously high temperatures to stay hydrated, reduce outdoor activities and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

Related Content Excessive heat warnings issued as blistering temperatures expected to roast SoCal this weekend

People are also reminded to never leave children or pets unattended in hot vehicles. According to the L.A. City Emergency Management Department, about 38 kids die each year by being left in a vehicle. Of those, 88% are under the age of 3 and 54% were forgotten by a caregiver.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 27, 2021.