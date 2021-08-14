Excessive heat warning in place for parts of SoCal as temperatures soar

Southern California has already endured scorching temperatures, and yet a deja vu hung in the air as parts of the Southland saw health alerts again this weekend as they baked in another intense heat wave.

Related Content Another multiday heat wave is set to begin Wednesday in the Pacific Northwest

Temperatures were expected to soar to triple digits again starting Saturday in the interior valleys and desert areas. Forecasters warned that the extreme heat will increase the risks for heat-related illnesses.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has an excessive heat warning in place until 8 p.m. Monday.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 14, 2021.