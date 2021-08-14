Excessive heat warning in place for parts of SoCal as temperatures soar

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Southern California has already endured scorching temperatures, and yet a deja vu hung in the air as parts of the Southland saw health alerts again this weekend as they baked in another intense heat wave.

Temperatures were expected to soar to triple digits again starting Saturday in the interior valleys and desert areas. Forecasters warned that the extreme heat will increase the risks for heat-related illnesses.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has an excessive heat warning in place until 8 p.m. Monday.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 14, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News