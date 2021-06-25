Excessive heat warning issued as triple-digit temps expected in parts of SoCal this weekend

The sun sets behind a lifeguard tower at Venice Beach on May 20, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

On the heels of a record-breaking heat wave, parts of Southern California will again see temperatures soar into the triple digits beginning this weekend.

A warming trend brought on by an unusual high-pressure zone over Washington state is expected to peak Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect from Saturday through Tuesday in the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys, where it could reach 110 and 103 degrees, respectively.

An excessive heat warning is also in place from Sunday through Tuesday in the western San Fernando Valley, where the high is expected to hit 100 degrees.

