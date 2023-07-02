Officials with the Los Angeles County Health Department have extended excessive heat warnings and advisories as the National Weather Service forecasts exceptionally high temps through the holiday weekend.

The excessive heat warnings have been extended through 8 p.m. Monday for the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys as well as areas of San Luis Obispo County. Excessive heat advisories have also been extended through Monday for Cuyama Valley, mountain regions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as for mountainous and interior portions of San Bernardino County, according to NWS.

While temperatures in parts of the San Fernando Valley hit the mid-90s Sunday, Palmdale and Lancaster reached 105 degrees. Santa Clarita residents felt temps of 99 degrees, while those in Valencia experienced 97 degrees.

“The long stretch is finally over! Downtown L.A. has reached a high temperature of 80 degrees today,” NWS said. “This ends a streak of 70 straight days below 80 degrees for Downtown L.A.”

County health officials are urging residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses, such as reducing exposure to the sun in the hottest part of the day, drinking plenty of fluids and seeking out air-conditioned spaces. For those without air conditioning, free cooling centers are available throughout L.A. County.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly, those who are sick or have chronic conditions, pregnant women, those who live alone, and pets,” Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer, said in a news release. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience; they can be dangerous and even deadly.”

Excessive heat warnings and advisories extended through Monday, July 2, 2023, for desert, mountains and interior valleys. (NWS)

Nighttime temps in most valleys are forecast to be below 70 bringing some needed relief, though many mountain areas, including the Antelope Valley, will stay above 70-80 degrees, “which will only exacerbate the heat-related illness risk,” the weather service noted.

Finally, with an elevated risk of fires brought on by the excessive heat, officials are warning residents to take care with possible fire ignition sources like fireworks and lawn care equipment.

More information about staying safe in the heat can be found at L.A. County Public Health.