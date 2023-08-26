An excessive heat warning will be in effect across Southern California on Aug. 28-29. (National Weather Service)

Summer is not over just yet as an excessive heat warning will be in effect across Southern California this week.

Beginning Monday through Tuesday, an excessive heat watch will be in effect for the:

-L.A. and Ventura County Valleys

-L.A. and Ventura coastal plains

-Mountains in San Bernardino, Ventura, L.A. and San Luis Obispo counties

-Santa Ynez Valley and Cuyama Valley

The temperature highs will reach anywhere from 8-16 degrees above normal, paired with gusty winds and hot, dry conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas will see temps hitting the 90s and even triple digits across inland, valley and desert communities. Overnight temps will also be very warm, NWS said.

The high heat will create an elevated fire risk as gusty winds, dry conditions and excessive heat cover the Southland, an area that already houses the most fire-threatened homes in the state.

According to NWS, the heatwave will peak on Monday and Tuesday before cooling down a bit for the rest of the week.

The heatwave and wildfire threat comes on the heels of several large fires that have scorched thousands of acres across SoCal over the summer months.

Those who need refuge from the heat can access free cooling centers open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at:

– Lake View Terrace Recreation Center – 11075 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, 91342

– Mid Valley Senior Center – 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City, 91402

– Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center (SOVAC) – 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks, 91403

– Lincoln Heights Senior Center – 2323 Workman Street, Los Angeles, 90031

– Fred Roberts Recreation Center – 4700 Honduras Street, Los Angeles, 90011

– Jim Gilliam Recreation Center – 4000 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, 90008

Locals can also seek shelter at all L.A. city recreation and parks facilities and local libraries during normal business hours. A list of local pools and splash pads open to the public can be found here.

City health officials offer these tips to stay safe during a heatwave:

-Reduce heat exposure by staying inside or under shelter and staying hydrated.

-Stay hydrated and drink more water, especially if you regularly drink coffee or soda.

-Always check your vehicle for children, pets and the elderly before locking up.

-Limit your exposure to direct sunlight between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the sun’s rays are the strongest.

-If you feel ill, tell someone immediately. Symptoms of dehydration and heat illness can include dizziness, fatigue, faintness, nausea, muscle cramps, headache and vomiting.

-If you have these symptoms above and are no longer sweating, call 911.

-Listen to your body, and remember that those with chronic illnesses such as asthma, heart disease etc., are more vulnerable to extreme heat. Please take extra precautions.

-Shift any outdoor work activities to cooler times of the day when possible

-Take care to avoid igniting anything that may cause a fire

-Report any potential wildfires to authorities immediately

Free climate stations are open for homeless residents offering cold beverages, seating and activities at:

– Towne St. (between 5th St. & 6th St.) across the street from the ReFresh Spot.

– San Pedro St. mid-block between 6th St. & 7th St.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass released a statement ahead of the heat warnings saying:

“On the heels of Tropical Storm Hilary, we are now bracing for a significant heatwave, but as was the case last week, we are making sure we are prepared in advance. I urge Angelenos to take note of the City resources we will have in place to help them stay cool as temperatures may soar into triple digits. We are making sure cooling centers are available citywide, and are ensuring our most vulnerable neighborhoods have safe places to avoid the heat.”