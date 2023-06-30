An undated photo of Echo Lake cityscape over Los Angeles skyline. (Getty Images)

The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued excessive heat warnings alert for portions of the county as a heat wave moves throughout Southern California.

The affected areas include the Antelope Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley, the northwestern portion of the L.A. County mountains and the western San Gabriel Mountains.

The advisory is scheduled to begin during the holiday weekend.

All the heat advisories are scheduled to begin on July 1 and end on July 2.

Officials are urging residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps.

“High temperatures are not just an inconvenience; they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement.

The Department of Public Health advises residents to:

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated throughout the day

Avoid going out during the hottest hours. Sunscreen and light-colored clothing should also be worn for those who must leave the house.

Make sure kids and pets aren’t left inside a hot car alone

Avoid strenuous workouts, especially for those who are warning a massive

Temperatures can reach triple digits during the heat wave in certain county areas.

In the Los Angeles area, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s leading into the holiday weekend and upcoming workweek.

You can check the KTLA weather page for an up-to-date forecast and the latest weather headlines.