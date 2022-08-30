Dangerous, record-breaking heat is expected to develop over Southern California over the next several days, prompting Excessive Heat Warnings for millions of people.

Temperatures will top 100 degrees in Los Angeles County and reach 112 degrees inland.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Monday for areas including the San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Valley, Orange County, San Bernardino County, the Santa Clarita Valley, and many other mountains and valleys as a sustained, high-pressure system lingers over Southern California.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” NWS said in a statement. “Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.”

Other Heat Wave Tips:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Check up on relatives and neighbors

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances

The developing heat wave has forced many Southland schools to adjust sports practices, cancel outdoor recess, and take other measures to protect students.

