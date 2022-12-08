Just days away from ending his second term as Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti’s tenure in recent years has been marked by issues such as homelessness and an extreme housing shortage.

Garcetti has been spending at least some of his final days in an office at a South L.A. construction site where housing for homeless Angelenos is being built.

“This is everything in L.A. Housing is the first, most important issue. Housing is the second most important issue. Housing is the third most important issue,” Garcetti told KTLA.

The project was funded in part by Proposition HHH, the $1.2 billion ballot measure voters approved six years ago to build homes for people who suffer from chronic homelessness.

The housing department reports that nearly 13,000 will be built, but fewer than 3,900 have been completed.

KTLA’s Lauren Lyster met with Garcetti to talk about his legacy as mayor.