A new dinner party in Los Angeles is encouraging guests to dine in the buff without the fear of being asked to leave.

It’s called Füde, a portmanteau of food and nude, and is the brainchild of performance artist and chef Charlie Ann Max.

Max has done similar pop-ups in New York, San Francisco and L.A. since 2020. The latest Los Angeles experience is currently happening at a private house in the San Fernando Valley.

Guests arrive and strip completely naked, then there’s a breathwork class, followed by a plant-based meal.

The dinner is extremely exclusive and you can’t just make a simple reservation. There’s a long application process, you have to send a photo and they say no cis-gendered men can attend without a referral. There’s also a safety guide to ensure everyone is comfortable.

Jenn Harris of the Los Angeles Times recently attended a Füde gathering and described it as a positive experience.

“The meal quickly turned into a group therapy session, with diners discussing their fears, doubts and struggles with gender expectations and norms around the words ‘yes’ and ‘no,'” Harris wrote in her L.A. Times piece.

If you are permitted to attend, tickets start at $150 per person. Where you carry the cash to settle your bill is unclear.

