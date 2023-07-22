The Savannah Bananas, an exhibition baseball team known for playing their own version of the game known as “Banana Ball,” are visiting Southern California as part of their Banana Ball World Tour and are set to take over a local Dunkin’ store.

The Bananas — who have been dubbed as “the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball” — began their three-game stretch at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday and are set to play against their rivals the Party Animals on Saturday and Sunday as well.

As part of their appearance in SoCal, players from both the Bananas and the Party Animals will be working behind the counter and posing for pictures with fans at the Dunkin’ in Rancho Cucamonga, located at 11995 East Foothill Boulevard.

“From 9 to 11 a.m., players from both [teams] will go behind the counter to serve orders and treat guests to giveaways, including Dunkin’ gift cards, merchandise and more,” Dunkin’ said in a statement.

The promotion is a part of a larger fundraising effort for the company’s Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Guests who make a $2 donation to the foundation will receive a free Gold Joy donut.

The Savannah Bananas’ style of play – known as “Banana Ball” – is centered on entertainment and fast-paced play, with the team going viral for their on-field hijinks and social media videos.

The team has amassed more than 7 million followers on TikTok and almost 2 million followers on Instagram.

For tickets and more information, visit the Savannah Bananas website.