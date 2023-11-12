After a massive fire near downtown Los Angeles Saturday that severely damaged I-10, the freeway from Alameda Street to Santa Fe Avenue is indefinitely closed, creating a traffic nightmare for an estimated 300,000 commuters who use that corridor every day.

The blaze was first reported early Saturday around 12:30 a.m. at a pallet yard underneath the freeway near East 14th and Alameda streets. It engulfed both sides of 14th Street underneath the 10, eventually melting some of the freeway’s steel guardrails and damaging firetrucks, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

In a press conference on Sunday, Mayor Bass, along with officials from the L.A. Department of Transportation and Metro among others, said commuters who need to travel to or through downtown L.A. will need to prepare alternative routes, leave earlier than normal and plan for delays.

The following interchanges are either being diverted or are completely shut down until further notice:

Northbound 5 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway

Southbound 5 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway

Westbound 60 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway

The westbound 10 Freeway on-ramp at Soto Avenue

The eastbound 10 Freeway on-ramp at Alameda Street

The westbound 10 Freeway on-ramp at Santa Fe Avenue

Caltrans has released a map showing alternate freeway routes around the I-10 closure that include the 101, 5 and the 110 freeways, as well as State Route 60.

I-10 West and Eastbound detour routes (Caltrans)

For alternate surface street routes to avoid the closure, the department of transportation said the following:

10 Freeway – Eastbound

Exit the freeway at Alameda and 16th. To then get back on the freeway, drivers will need to head northbound on Alameda, eastbound on Olympic Boulevard and reenter the I-10 East mid-block on the approach to Lemon Street. Alternatively, head northbound on Alameda, eastbound on 7th Street and enter the 5 Freeway.

10 Freeway – Westbound

Reenter the 10 Freeway westbound by traveling west on Washington Boulevard, north on Central Avenue and west again on 16th Street.

The best option for Angelenos traveling in or around downtown, according to LADOT General Manager Laura Rubio-Cornejo, is public transit, particularly Metro rail which allows riders to entirely avoid impacted areas. Trips can be planned by using Metro’s website.

Starting Monday morning, Metrolink is also expanding its service on the San Bernardino Line to support riders impacted by the freeway’s closure and to ensure travel from the Inland Empire to downtown remains accessible.

“Six extra trains in each direction – three in the morning and three across the afternoon and evening – will connect L.A. Union Station and Covina Station, making all stops in between. Extra passenger cars are also being added to San Bernardino Line trains,” officials said in a news release.

Temporary roundtrip service between L.A. Union Station and the Covina Station will run on the below schedule:

Departing L.A. Union Station at 5:50 a.m., 8:08 a.m., 10:38 a.m., 1:38 p.m., 4:22 p.m. and 6:23 p.m.

Departing Covina at 6:59 a.m., 9:11 a.m., 11:44 a.m., 3:11 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Metrolink ticket holders can connect to all L.A. Metro train lines and buses for free.

Angelenos are encouraged to stay updated on road closures, alternate route suggestions, additional transportation options and freeway repair estimates from Caltrans by regularly visiting L.A.’s Emergency Management Department website.