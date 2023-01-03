Marissa Alexis Perez is seen in a photo shared on GoFundMe.

A pregnant woman was fatally shot in Artesia last week.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at the intersection of Pioneer and Artesia boulevards, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and authorities have not released information about a possible motive.

The victim’s family identified her as Marissa Alexis Perez.

“Marissa was expecting the biggest blessing, a baby in June,” a GoFundMe created by her family read.

Perez was described as “the most loyal, loving, outgoing and strongest person.”

“Nothing has prepared us for this immense feeling of loss and sorrow,” the fundraising page read.