KTLA’s Weekend Morning News team celebrated the 2023 Baby Bonanza with a “Diaper Derby” game featuring expectant parents Doug Kolk, Megan Telles and Megan’s husband, Cesar. The teams raced to diaper balloon “babies” with the help of Lauren Lyster, Pedro Rivera and Kacey Montoya.

Then KTLA’s extended family shared well wishes for the parents featuring Jessica Holmes, Chris Schauble, Ginger Chan, Megan Henderson, Sam Rubin and Frank Buckley.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 1, 2023.