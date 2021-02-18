Experts investigating if L.A.’s unprecedented winter COVID-19 surge led to unnecessary deaths

Registered nurses Lindsey Ryan (L) and Carrie Tang provide post-mortem care to a deceased COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Sharp Grossmont Hospital on December 14, 2020 in La Mesa, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

During the worst moments of the the autumn-and-winter coronavirus surge in Southern California, doctors and nurses frantically trying to save patients at overcrowded hospitals made terrifying warnings about what they were seeing.

“Everything is such a disaster now,” one doctor at an L.A. County hospital said in January. “Patients are dying due to a lack of staffing and lack of attention.”

“It’s a nightmare for every hospital,” said an ER nurse, as hospitals overflowed with patients, ambulances waited hours for beds to open up and hospitals struggled to fix pipes needed to send oxygen for patients gasping for breath.

But now as coronavirus cases fall and hospitals are finally seeing some relief, it remains an open question as to whether the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 patients led to a widespread increase in the risk of dying.

