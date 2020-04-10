Explosion at Burbank Water and Power causes fire, power outages and street closures

A fire at Burbank Water and Power is seen on April 10, 2020. (RobyDiamond_tv)

An explosion at a Burbank Water and Power substation Friday caused a transformer fire and street closures, as the area experienced power outages.

Burbank police and fire authorities responded to the Lincoln Switching Station, located on the 1800 block of North Lincoln Street, around noon, according to the Burbank Police Department. Authorities had to wait for staff at the substation to shut off the energy in order to tackle the fire, Battalion Chief John Owings of the city’ Fire Department said.

The fire was put out in 30 minutes and there were no reports of injuries or homes damaged, officials said. The only damage was to the transformer itself and the building where the explosion occurred, Owings said.

Roadways on Pacific Avenue and Monterey Avenue between Brighton Street and Myers Street were closed off but reopened around 1:30 p.m.

There were power outages in the area, according to Water and Power, including at the Hollywood Burbank Airport which has since regained electricity.

Footage from the scene shows green flickering light as the sight of the explosion and black smoke billowing into the air as fire crews worked to put out the blaze.

Authorities were working to investigate the incident.

My roommate got the craziest video of the power plant in Burbank pic.twitter.com/durGDfINux — Roby (@RobyDiamond_tv) April 10, 2020

FINAL UPDATE: The surrounding streets have been re-opened to traffic. https://t.co/mD4JiWABs8 — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) April 10, 2020

