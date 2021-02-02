3 injured after explosion at Valencia industrial park sparks small brush fire: LACoFD

An explosion at an industrial park in Valencia sparked a brush fire and sent at least three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was initially believed to have occurred at a movie set, but officials later described it as an industrial accident involving a private business.

Crews responded to initial reports of a possible explosion on the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop just before 4:45 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene just before 5 p.m. and reported a quarter-acre brush fire creeping uphill, officials said.

Crews managed to stop the forward progress of the blaze, dubbed the Rye Fire due to its proximity to Rye Canyon Loop, around 5:20 p.m. after it grew to an acre, the Fire Department said in a tweet.

Fire officials reported that three people with “critical burns” were transported to a local hospital.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the blaze occurred near a storage site. Officials later said the incident was an accident involving a private business within the Southern California Innovation Park, and not a movie set.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also confirmed later that no filming had been taking place when the explosion occurred.

Fire crews and a hazardous materials team were investigating the incident, the Sheriff’s Station said in a tweet.

No homes were threatened and no evacuations had been ordered.

UPDATE: Forward progress of fire halted at one acre. Three critical burn patients transported by Paramedics after an initial report of a explosion. PIO en route to scene. Initial dispatch @ 16:45. #RyeFire #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 3, 2021