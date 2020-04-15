Exposition Park hosting drive-up food giveaway Wednesday for Angelenos in need

Angelenos hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and in need of fresh food can pick up some free goods at a drive-thru food distribution center in Exposition Park Wednesday.

The food distribution will take place between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 700 Exposition Park Drive, organizers stated in a news release.

Roughly 1,100 boxes of farm fresh food, containing a week’s worth of eggs, fruits and vegetables, will be handed out to families suffering during the current pandemic.

Farmers who are no longer able to bring their goods to local farmers’ markets are supplying the food, the statement read.

The event, which is supported by Cedars-Sinai, SEE-LA and the Office of Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, is expected to be repeated each Wednesday for the next four weeks.