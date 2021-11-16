Extra deputies patrolling Highland High School in Palmdale after reports of ‘numerous threats:’ LASD

Extra deputies were sent to keep an eye on a high school in Palmdale after several threats were made against the campus, officials said Tuesday.

The nature of the threats, which were made over the last few days against Highland High School, were not detailed, but in a news release the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said each one was being taken very serious.

“Every threat, whether it be verbal or via social media is taken seriously by our deputies and investigated immediately and thoroughly,” the Sheriff’s Department said in the statement. “‘Rumors’ cannot be invalidated as we take the safety of our students with the utmost seriousness.”

Each threat has been investigated, officials said. But deputies were expected to be at the high school throughout Tuesday.

It’s unclear if extra patrols were planned for the rest of the school week.

LASD encouraged the public: “Remember, if you see something, say something! Let’s help our kids get the most out of their educational experience by working together to create the safest schools possible.”

Anyone with information about the threats were asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.