Extreme heat leaves much of SoCal under red flag warning as L.A. sees highest record-breaking temperatures

Children play in a swimming pool placed outside a house in South Los Angeles, to celebrate a birthday on the second day of the Labor Day weekend amid a heat wave across California on Sept. 6, 2020. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

As massive wildfires burn across California, areas of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties were under a red flag warning Sunday night due to especially hot, dry conditions.

A record-breaking heat wave gripped Southern California over the weekend, bringing even hotter triple-digit temperatures Sunday. Los Angeles County saw its highest temperature ever recorded — a whopping 121° in Woodland Hills, according to the National Weather Service. That’s higher than any temperature recorded in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, the agency said.

Low humidity amid the scorching heat is expected in the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties as a red flag warning took effect at 6 p.m., forecasters said. Gusty, northerly winds are expected to accompany the extremely hot temperatures. Forecasters also warned of dry, hot weather bringing fire risks to areas further south.

Around the warning took effect in SoCal, the California Independent System Operator declared a Stage 2 Emergency warning that rotating power outages on Sunday are “likely.”

More than 50,000 utility customers lost power in Los Angeles County while blackouts extended to several other parts of the region, officials said.

Several valley and desert areas of southwestern California saw temperatures between 110-120° on Sunday while temperatures soared past 100° in parts of the region’s coastal plain, where temperatures rarely surpass the triple digits.

The National Weather Service issued also issued a Fire Weather Watch for Yucaipa and other valley areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The alert warning of increased of fire risks due to dry, hot weather is expected to stay in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

It also applies to the Inland Empire and mountain areas of San Bernardino and Riverside counties, forecasters said.

Dangerous heat brought all-time record high temperatures to other parts of Southern California further south as well including areas ravaged by wildfires. An excessive heat warning was expected to stay effect in through Monday night in Yucaipa, where firefighters battled the flames of the El Dorado Fire. Around 8 p.m., as the firefighting efforts continued, the temperature was about 91.°

In Riverside County, a temperature of 104° in the community of Idyllwild broke a record for the all-time highest temperature in the area, forecasters said. Further south, in San Diego County, another all-time highest temperature of 115° was recorded in Escondido.

The state remained under a statewide Flex Alert calling on Californians to conserve energy through 9 p.m. But the operator of much of the state’s power grid said no outages were reported as of 5 p.m.

Extreme heat straining power grids across SoCal has compounded the risks of wildfires in the region spreading even further. On Sunday, the El Dorado Fire doubled in size to more than 7,000 acres by the evening while remaining at just 5% containment.

“Today’s weather is a concern as it’s predicted to be the hottest day of the heatwave,” officials with the San Bernardino National Forest said earlier Sunday morning. “The vegetation is also extremely dry.”