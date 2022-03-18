A 19-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing outside a Westminster pool hall last weekend.

Around 2:15 p.m. March 12, officers were notified about a stabbing that occurred at International Billiards, located at 6328 Westminster Blvd., the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.

The stabbing occurred in the parking lot at about 1 a.m., and a man had already been transported to a local trauma center.

Officers learned the victim was stabbed in the abdomen, left arm, and head after being involved in a physical altercation with another man. Information on the victim’s condition was not immediately available.

During the fight, the suspect produced a folding pocket knife and brutally stabbed the victim multiple times, police said.

Detectives began an investigation into the assault Wednesday and identified 19-year-old James Hamilton as the person who stabbed the victim, according to the department.

On Thursday, detectives located Hamilton at his residence in Huntington Beach and took him into custody, police said.

Hamilton was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

“This was more than a fight, it was an extremely violent attack,” Deputy Chief Cameron Knauerhaze said in a written statement. “Our detectives are familiar with the location and I am pleased they were able to put this case together, especially due to the uncooperative business and witnesses involved.”

Detectives urge anyone who witnessed the crime or has additional information, to contact the Westminster Police Department at 714-548- 3212, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or by logging on to www.occrimestoppers.org. Callers can remain anonymous.