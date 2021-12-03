Fairfax District residents robbed at gunpoint, could be another follow-home incident: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for five men who allegedly invaded the home of residents of the Fairfax District and assaulted and robbed them at gunpoint.

The victims were approached at about 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 after they walked home from a nearby restaurant and stood in the doorway of a home in the 100 block of North Fuller Avenue, police said.

At first, two men wearing tactical vests labeled “police,” one of whom was armed with a handgun, held up the victims and searched their pockets, police said.

The two robbers then punched the victims and forced their way inside, where more victims were located, and continued to “physically assault the victims as they gathered property,” police said. One of the victims was left with “significant facial injuries,” according to LAPD.

The two robbers were then joined by three more men, who also stole property from the home, police added.

“A large amount of money and jewelry were among the items taken in the robbery,” police said.

The two initial robbers are both believed to be between 20 and 25 years old and about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, the department said.

They both have medium builds and were seen wearing black hoodies, and one was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and the other had a rubber mallet, police added.

No further information was available about the additional three suspects, police said.

“Further investigation will be conducted to determine if the victims were followed home before the robbery,” the release said.

If police confirm that the victims were followed home, it would be among the most recent cases in a recent series of similar crimes that have occurred in Glendale, Hancock Park, Upland and other areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Marsden and Detective Hammer at 213-486-6840. To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).