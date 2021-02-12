FairFax District restaurant owner says she lost $700 after customer disputed order charge

Yoonjin Hwang, owner and chef at Spoon By H, a popular Korean fusion restaurant in the FairFax District, has been struggling to stay afloat during pandemic and was recently the victim of scam that she says cost her business more than $700.

A customer placed an online order for $728 worth of food and picked it up on Nov. 18. A week later, he disputed the entire charge through the online ordering service. Although Hwang fought back, she lost the case.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 12, 2021.