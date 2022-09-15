Fire crews continue to make progress on the Fairview Fire, which remains at 28,307 acres but is now at 84% containment.

With full containment of the blaze near Hemet expected on Saturday, some who evacuated the blaze are able to return home, though with 22 structures destroyed and five damaged, some don’t have a home to return to.

“It really mostly bothers me because I lost my everything, plus I see neighbors lost everything,” said Saeed Ghassemy. “The nature is changed here. Every morning we can see the birds, animals, all of them, I’d feed them. They’re gone.”

Ghassemy, who immigrated to the U.S. from Iran 37 years ago, evacuated on Sept. 5 amid warnings from neighbors and Sheriff’s deputies.

“I don’t remember how I made it to my truck, I’ll be honest with you,” he said.

Movalee Carberry left her sprinklers running on the roof, but she said she couldn’t get any information about her home.

When she returned, she was fortunate.

“We could tell the water had been running forever … We walked in the house and it was a big sigh of relief. We sort of broke down and thanked God,” she said.