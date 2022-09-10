Three people were hurt when a helicopter carrying personnel fighting the Fairview Fire near Hemet crashed near Banning Municipal Airport just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The three crew members — a pilot and two fire personnel — sustained “moderate injuries” and were taken to a local trauma center for evaluation and treatment, fire officials said.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft, a Bell 206 helicopter, crashed in a residential backyard while approaching the airport to land.

“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates,” the agency said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.