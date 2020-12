At the start of the pandemic, Kelly Kenney stumbled across a fairy garden filled with trinkets in her Palms neighborhood.

A sign at the garden read, “Our 4-year-old daughter made this to brighten your day. Please add to the magic.” Kenney did just that — and so an unexpected and magical friendship was born.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 15, 2020.