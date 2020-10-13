Fall heat wave expected to bake SoCal through Friday

More unseasonably warm weather is on tap for California this week, with officials warning that a combination of high temperatures and gusty winds will heighten fire danger throughout much of the state.

The menacing meteorological mix invokes an uncomfortable sense of déjà vu for a state that has already shattered numerous records during an unprecedented fire season.

The latest heat wave is expected Tuesday through Friday, boosting the mercury 10 to 20 degrees above normal, according to David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

In the Southland, that means highs from the lower to mid-80s at the beaches and the 90s inland, with valleys reaching the mid to upper 90s. The hottest spots are expected to crack triple digits.

***Updated Temp Maps* for today/tmrw. If you didn't know it yet, it's getting rather hot out there! We drill these safety tips so much but this is for real y'all! Please take extra measures to be safe if you're out & about the next few days. Heat illness is a real thing! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Cm6mqPyy0C — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 13, 2020