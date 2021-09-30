Fall heat wave to bring scorching temperatures and dry winds to SoCal, increasing fire danger

Southern California’s brief taste of fall is coming to a scorching halt.

Temperatures across the region are expected to soar 10 to 20 degrees this week as dry Santa Ana winds blow in from the northeast, elevating fire risk — a stark turnaround from cooler conditions earlier in the week.

Downtown Los Angeles will hover in the upper 70s on Wednesday before leaping to nearly 90 degrees on Thursday, which is about 10 degrees higher than average.

The region could see temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average over the weekend, with some areas hitting close to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Big changes are coming to #SoCal over the next 48 hours. Much warmer and drier. Expect temperatures to climb 10 to 20 degrees, and humidities to drop 25-50%. (corrected graphics from previous tweet) pic.twitter.com/5PIW67JeIk — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 28, 2021