Fall heat wave to bring scorching temperatures and dry winds to SoCal, increasing fire danger

Local news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Southern California’s brief taste of fall is coming to a scorching halt.

Temperatures across the region are expected to soar 10 to 20 degrees this week as dry Santa Ana winds blow in from the northeast, elevating fire risk — a stark turnaround from cooler conditions earlier in the week.

Downtown Los Angeles will hover in the upper 70s on Wednesday before leaping to nearly 90 degrees on Thursday, which is about 10 degrees higher than average.

The region could see temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average over the weekend, with some areas hitting close to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News