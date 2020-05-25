Fallen military heroes honored in L.A.-Area Memorial Day events

America’s fallen veterans are being honored in a ceremony Monday at the Mexican-American All Wars Memorial in Boyle Heights, and in a number of other events across Los Angeles County.

The annual ceremony in Boyle Heights was nearly canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organizers ultimately decided to go through with it on a much smaller scale.

The annual event began in 1947 and has traditionally featured a 24-hour vigil with volunteers standing guard over the memorial.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti led Monday’s ceremony and was joined by other city leaders and local veteran organizations at 10 a.m.

The Mexican-American All Wars Memorial is located at 3300 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., otherwise known as the “Cinco Puntos” location in reference to the five points of intersection of East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, Lorena Boulevard and Indiana Street.

Several other Memorial Day events are taking place Monday, including a commemoration that is being streamed from Forest Lawn-Glendale.

The service also began at 10 a.m. and is available for later viewing on Facebook.

Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Griffin Memorial Park Mortuary & Crematory is streaming their 30th annual Memorial Day program at 2:45 p.m. on its Facebook page.

A flyover featuring 18 historic WWII-era planes will also be taking place over Southern California Monday.

The event, dubbed “Operation SoCal Strong,” will begin over Loma Linda at noon and end at Chino Airport sometime after 1 p.m.

The following flight plan for Monday’s flyover was posted on the Commemorative Air Force Inland Empire Wing’s Facebook page:

Loma Linda University Medical Center 12 p.m.

Riverside National Cemetery 12:05 p.m.

St. Joseph Hospital, Tustin 12:19 p.m.

John Wayne International Airport 12:22 p.m.

Pacific View Memorial Park, Corona Del Mar 12:24 p.m.

Newport Beach 12:29 p.m.

Long Beach Veterans Administration Hospital 12:32 p.m.

The Queen Mary 12:35 p.m.

USS Iowa Memorial 12:37 p.m.

Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes 12:38 p.m.

Zamperini Airport, Torrance 12:39 p.m.

Los Angeles International Airport 12:43 p.m.

Santa Monica Airport 12:45 p.m.

Los Angeles National Cemetery 12:46 p.m.

UCLA Medical Center 12:47 p.m.

USC Medical Center 12:52 p.m.

City of Hope Hospital 12:58 p.m.

Chino Municipal Airport 1:07 p.m. landing at Chino Airport