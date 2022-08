Friday marked one year since a suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops and at least 60 Afghans at Kabul’s airport.

At Forest Lawn in Covina, friends and family gathered at the grave of Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola of Rancho Cucamonga, a 20-year-old who was helping thousands through the Abbey Gate, one of the last entry ways out of Afghanistan following U.S. withdrawal, when he was killed.

