State Route 23 is seen in an image posted by Caltrans District 7 on Oct. 12, 2022.

Motorists were warned Wednesday that the northbound side of State Route 23 will be closed until further notice due to falling and unstable rocks.

The roadway “will remain closed 24/7” between Pacific Coast Highway and Decker Edison Road until conditions are deemed safe, according to a Caltrans District 7 tweet.

Rocks have been falling from the steep slope above the road. Officials plan to send climbers up on ropes to remove the rocks with hand tools, the tweet stated.

Drivers can use Encinal Canyon Road as a detour until the roadway reopens.