One person was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon after a tree fell onto their vehicle near Pearson Park in Anaheim.

The Anaheim police and fire departments responded to the 400 block of Harbor Blvd. for a report of a tree on a vehicle.

Fire personnel located the vehicle and found a person trapped inside. Firefighters tried to remove the person from the vehicle, but were unsuccessful and they were pronounced dead.

The age and gender of the person has not been released at this time and their name will not be released until next of kin is notified of their passing.

Police are in the early stages of the investigation and an Anaheim Police Department spokesperson said additional information would be released later in the evening.

