Influential Los Angeles radio DJ Rodney Bingenheimer has been accused of sexually assaulting six underage girls decades ago, including two who went on to successful music careers.

On Monday, Rolling Stone published a report detailing Go-Go’s guitarist Jan Wiedlin’s allegation that Bingenheimer, believed to be 27 at the time, assaulted a then-15-year-old Wiedlin at his club, English Disco, in 1974.

“It was weird; it never occurred to me that that had been a crime. I didn’t know what to think. It wasn’t until the #MeToo movement started when I realized I was sexually assaulted by [an adult] when I was 15,” Wiedlin told the magazine.

Bingenheimer, who hosted “Rodney on the ROQ” on KROQ 106.7 for four decades, did not respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment, the magazine said.

In addition to Wiedlin, four other women told Rolling Stone that Bingenheimer assaulted them while they were underage.

A sixth woman, Runaways songwriter Kari Krome, also claimed Bingenheimer assaulted her when she was a teenager. She filed suit earlier this year.