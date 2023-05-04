One of California’s most iconic natural landmarks is getting immortalized by the United States Postal Service.

Next month, the Postal Service is set to unveil a new batch of Forever Stamps inspired by the some of the nation’s most breathtaking waterfalls.

Among those places of interest to be honored is Nevada Fall, in Yosemite National Park. The famous water drop is one of the park’s most visited attractions and is located at the pinnacle of a heavily trafficked hiking trail adjacent to Liberty Cap and the park’s most famous landmark, Half Dome.

The 594-foot fall is located along Mist Trail, which also takes hikers on a journey past its sister fall, Vernal.

Nevada Fall is one of 12 waterfalls to be celebrated by USPS.

The full list can be found below:

Deer Creek Falls; Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

Nevada Fall; Yosemite National Park, California

Harrison Wright Falls; Ricketts Glen State Park, Pennsylvania

Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River; Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Waimoku Falls; Haleakalā National Park, Hawaii

Stewart Falls; Mount Timpanogos Wilderness, Utah

Niagara Falls; Niagara Falls State Park, New York

Dark Hollow Falls; Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

Grotto Falls; Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee

Sunbeam Falls; Mount Rainier National Park, Washington

LaSalle Canyon Waterfall; Starved Rock State Park, Oglesby, Illinois

Upper Falls; Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina

The photographer credited with snapping the Nevada Fall stamp image is Quang-Tuan Luong, a renowned photographer of the National Parks Service whose images will also be used for several other waterfall stamps.

Stamp pane shows 12 photographs of American waterfalls. (United States Postal Service)

The stamps will officially be introduced into circulation on June 13. A ceremony will be held in Yellowstone National Park with USPS and National Park officials on hand, as well as Kenneth Keifer, photographer of the Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River stamp.

The event is free and open to the public, but you are encouraged to RSVP.

The stamps can be purchased online, in USPS stores and Post Offices or by calling 844-737-7826.