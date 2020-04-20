Families involved in Kobe Bryant crash file lawsuit against helicopter company

Officials remove a body from the wreckage in Calabasas where Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine dead in a helicopter crash. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Nearly three months after the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, the surviving members of two families have sued the company that operated the aircraft.

In wrongful death complaints filed Sunday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the Altobelli and Mauser families allege that negligence by Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopters resulted in the accident in Calabasas.

The lawsuit said the plaintiffs suffered a variety of damages because of the “careless, negligence and unlawful conduct” of the defendants.

John Altobelli, wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa died in the crash. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the family’s two remaining children.

