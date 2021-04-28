Families mourn 2 men killed in L.A.- area drive-by shootings

The families of two men who were fatally shot when a suspected gunman went on a shooting spree on Los Angeles area streets Tuesday are at a loss for how to move forward without them.

Among the victims was newlywed Alexis Carbajal, 24, who was shot multiple times while he sat in his blue Mustang with his wife at a Starbucks drive-thru in the area of 28th and Figueroa streets in University Park just after 1 a.m., authorities reported.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Carbajal’s funeral. A prayer vigil was scheduled for him Wednesday evening.

Minutes after Carbajal was shot, South Pasadena resident Mingzhi Zhu was fatally shot. Zhu, who worked as an Uber driver according to a family spokesperson, was stopped at a red light in his black Escalade when the suspected gunman pulled up next to him and opened fire, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

Both victims were identified by the L.A. County coroner’s office.

Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 28, 2021.