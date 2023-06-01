The families of three men who died while in the custody of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department are suing for civil rights violations.

Loved ones gathered in front of a federal courthouse in downtown Riverside on Thursday to announce the new lawsuits which will join four others already filed against the county.

Attorneys representing the families said the inmate deaths could have been prevented and are now seeking justice.

“We’re here to announce three additional civil rights lawsuits filed in federal court against the county,” said attorney Christian Contreras.

The complaints list Riverside County, its sheriff department and Sheriff Chad Bianco as the defendants, alleging charges of negligence, failure to protect inmates from harm, failure to provide medical care and more.

All three inmates died in 2022 in separate incidents while being held at Riverside County jails.

The families of three men who died while in custody of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department are suing for civil rights violations. (KTLA)

“It seems like if you commit any offense, whether it be a minor offense or any type of offense, you will die in jail,” said Contreras.

Sara Solis wants justice for her son, Mario, who was arrested in April 2022 for a nonviolent offense.

She said from then on, Mario exhibited signs of mental illness. In September 2022, Mario ingested a pencil, a toothbrush, and bags of soap and ultimately died from a puncture to his veins.

Attorneys allege Mario’s death by suicide happened because the staff did not properly conduct safety checks on inmates.

“What’s my definition of a jail? A place that killed my brother before he could turn the age of 21,” said Marissa Vazquez, whose brother, Michael, died in custody. “A place that is unsafe for any individual.”

Marissa said her 20-year-old brother was arrested for burglary and six days later was found on his bunk, suffering from an apparent overdose. His family alleges his death was caused by a delayed response in life-saving medical care and safety checks.

The new lawsuits come after California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a civil rights investigation into the sheriff’s department by the Department of Justice in February.

“Our investigation will seek to determine whether the sheriff’s office has engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing,” said Bonta.

At the time, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco responded to the investigation announcement by saying:

“This investigation is based on nothing but false and misleading statements and straight-out lies from activists including their attorneys. This will prove to be a complete waste of time and resources.”

KTLA reached out to Riverside County Sheriff for a statement but was told the department does not comment on pending litigation.