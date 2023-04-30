Family and friends gathered this morning to honor 20-year-old Gabriel Isiguzo at his church, Saints Anglican in Hawthorne, for the 1 year anniversary of his death.

Isiguzo was shot and killed on March 7, 2022, following a dispute outside Synn Gentlemen’s Club near the intersection of Roscoe and Sepulveda Boulevards. He was picking up his girlfriend who worked at the club when he got into a dispute with another man who fatally shot him and fled.

“He is highly missed and highly loved,” said Isiguzo’s mother, Uloma Anyanwu. “But his legacy will continue.”

Police have not made any arrests in the case and Anyanwu is requesting the public’s help to find the man who killed her son, the youngest of four children.

“His assailant is still at large but with the faith of god, I am still standing together with our family and community members,” she said.

Following Isiguzo’s death, there have been several local commemorations and memorials held to honor him and keep his memory alive during National Crime Victim’s Rights Week. Each year in the spring, victim service providers, justice professionals, and community advocates across the state come together to reflect on milestones of the past year and rededicate their efforts to victims’ rights.

Isiguzo served his community, was active in his church, and was loved by many, says Anyanwu.

Early on in their investigation, police had a lead on a suspect, but have not been able to find him.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to The Valley Homicide Bureau at 818-644-8080.