Family, authorities say video shows Malcolm Harsch’s hanging death in Victorville was an apparent suicide

Malcolm Harsch is seen in undated photos provided by his family.

The death of Malcolm Harsch, a Black man found hanging from a tree in Victorville last month, has been deemed a suicide, officials said Friday.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from an empty building near the homeless encampment where Harsch was found hanging from a tree on May 31 between Circle Drive and Victor Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The video confirms the absence of foul play, officials said.

“Although there remains no sign of foul play, the forensic pathologist is waiting for toxicology results before assigning the cause and manner of death,” a statement from the department reads.

Detectives showed Harsch’s family the surveillance video upon their request, officials said. The family had been skeptical about the hanging death being a suicide and had demanded an independent investigation.

“After reviewing the site and actual video footage with detectives, it is with a heavy heart that we now know the cause and manner of death,” said a statement issued by Harsch’s family, obtained by the Associated Press.

The statement also thanked investigators, adding, “We urge you all to continue your efforts concerning the hanging deaths of African Americans. If you or someone you know may be suicidal please seek help.”

People at the camp had seen Harsch’s body the day of the incident and cut him down from the tree, attempting to revive him, investigators said. His girlfriend called 911, stating Harsch had hanged himself.

She said she was with him earlier that morning, but had returned to her tent when others alerted her about the situation, according to the department.

Less than two weeks after Harsch died, 24-year-old Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree at a park in Palmdale on June 10.

The two deaths sparked protests and community outrage about larger racial issues, with activists calling for police accountability and saying authorities failed to conduct comprehensive investigations before determining the two Black men took their own lives. Both incidents come as racial justice demonstrations continued nationwide in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

UPDATE: Death Investigation of Mr. Malcolm Harsch https://t.co/oqd15yFTIv — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 19, 2020