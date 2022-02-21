Family behind Fatburger under investigation for alleged fraud, money laundering

Andrew Wiederhorn, CEO of Fat Brands, at their corporate offices in Beverly Hills on Sept. 19, 2017.(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Federal authorities have been investigating Andrew Wiederhorn, chief executive of the company that owns the Fatburger and Johnny Rockets restaurant chains, and examining one of his family member’s actions as part of an inquiry into allegations of securities and wire fraud, money laundering and attempted tax evasion, court records show.

During the probe, federal agents in December raided the Beverly Grove home of Wiederhorn’s son Thayer and daughter-in-law Brooke Wiederhorn, according to search warrant records filed in court.

Brooke is not named in court records reviewed by The Times. She’s the oldest daughter of actress and erstwhile “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kim Richards, and her 2014 nuptials to Thayer were chronicled on the Bravo reality TV show.

Agents hauled away phones, digital storage devices, tax documents and other records from the couple’s residence, according to court filings.

