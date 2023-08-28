A family is heartbroken after two sisters were killed in a crash while riding in an Uber in the Westmont area of Los Angeles County over the weekend.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Century Boulevard.

Kimberly Izquierdo, 27, Veronica Amezola, 23, and their childhood friend Juvelyn Arroyo, 23, were leaving a concert in South Los Angeles when another driver ran a red light and collided with their rideshare driver.

Jose Izquierdo, Kimberly and Amezola’s brother, says his family is broken and life is bleak without his two sisters.

Kimberly Izquierdo, 27, Veronica Amezola, 23, Juvelyn Arroyo, 23. Aug. 28, 2023. (Izquierdo Family)

“For our family, the world has gone dark,” Jose said. “They had such an impact on this world in such a little time that they had to. They did everything out of the kindness of their heart and their compassion and their intelligence.”

Kimberly just graduated from nursing school and was beginning her career journey in the medical field, while Amezola was interested in environmental science and recently got a job with an Orange County animal shelter.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Gregory Black, who police say faces vehicular manslaughter charges.

After striking the victim’s vehicle, police say Black’s car spun out of control and landed on the center median. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and arrested.

“This was another night when they went out together and they were responsible and they didn’t drive. [They were] trying to come back home, and this was a time they didn’t come back home,” Jose said.

The Uber driver and male passenger who was also in the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to preliminary reports from CHP, the crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the Westmont neighborhood of L.A. near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Century Boulevard. (ANG)

A GoFundMe has been established to help cover funeral expenses for the two sisters, as well as a separate one for Arroyo.

“I really wish that Kimberly and Veronica and Juvelyn could see how much love they left here, that they still have here, that they’ll always have here,” Jose added.