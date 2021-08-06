Family business struggles to get reviews published after paying for Yelp business subscription

A family is struggling to get their small business started after they say they paid for a monthly subscription with “Yelp for Business” but are not getting their reviews published.

Jamie Torres has been working at his wife’s family business in Midway City since last November when they opened 3-k autobody and repair.

A spokesperson from Yelp said new businesses need to be patient in getting their reviews into the recommended category and says their software is automatic and objective.

Torres says he hopes people searching Yelp will take the time to look at those hidden reviews for his family’s business and others who might be going through the same situation.