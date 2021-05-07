Family calls on L.A. County DA to charge driver in Compton crash that killed grandmother

More than three years after a grandmother was killed in a Compton crash, her family is demanding justice and calling on Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón to review the case once again.

Justa Garcia was on her morning walk and in a crosswalk when she was fatally struck by a driver. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Earlier this year, after reviewing the case a second time, the DA’s office decided not to charge the driver previously implicated in the crash.

During a news conference in downtown Los Angeles Friday, Garcia’s family asked that Gascón’s office review the case a third time.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 7, 2021.