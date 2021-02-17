Family demands answers from Carson funeral home after receiving remains in FedEx box 4 months later

After waiting four months and having a traumatic experience with a Caron funeral home owner, a family is wondering if the ashes they received in a FedEx box are really the remains of their loved one.

Edith Edwards says she and her family haven’t been able to mourn the loss of her mother and they want answers. The family created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a proper memorial so they can finally begin the grieving process.

The United States Postal Service is the only agency authorized to ship cremated remains in the country. A FedEx spokesperson says they’re looking in the matter and, “Generally, the FedEx Service Guide prohibits shipment of human remains.”

