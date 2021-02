Monique Muñoz, 32, was killed in a violent two-vehicle crash in West Los Angeles last week and her family is demanding answers.

The driver of the other vehicle was a teenage boy, who was taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries. He is currently not facing any charges, and Muñoz’s family says they want that to change.

A GoFundMe page was created by her family members to raise money for funeral expenses.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 25, 2021.